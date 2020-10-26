164209
Kamloops  

Upper Nicola Band keeps members connected with new app

There's an app for that

Members of the Upper Nicola Band (UNB) have a new way to stay informed with local issues.

The band's administration, located near Douglas Lake east of Merritt and south of Kamloops, has adopted a new app that uses push notifications to let members know what's going on. It allows UNB administration to reach membership on and off the reserve community.

“UNB is working to improve communication with our members, and have developed our own app,” says Chief Harvey McLeod in a press release. “The app lets us reach people on demand. They become instantly informed, with no time lag. It’s a more reliable and simpler approach to communication."

UNB has almost 1,000 members on and off reserve land.

The app is available via the Apple and Google app stores.

