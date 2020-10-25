164209
Kamloops  

Nicola Valley Arts Council moves into new home

Arts council has new home

The Nicola Valley Arts Council has moved.

The Merritt-based arts organization has shifted their home base to 2051 Voght St., next to the well known Kekuli Cafe, in the Jackson Building (a heritage site in the town).

To celebrate the new location they're holding an art show call 'Art for the Love of it' featuring local painter Jean Kiegerl and stained glass work.

Aside from gallery space, the site houses their shop and program space.

The hours they're open have changed as well. Visitors can pop in Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Sundays 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information click here.

