Kamloops  

100 Mile RCMP target prolific offenders

Cops target prolific offenders

100 Mile House RCMP are reporting a successful operation Friday after targeting prolific offenders in the region with the assistance of other units. 

The operation, which included regional traffic services and the Crime Reduction Unit out of Williams Lake, was aimed at local and regional prolific offenders, according to a press release.

"Several impaired investigations were initiated involving prolific offenders," says Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

"The suspect van, which was seen in the photos involving the recent counterfeit money usage in our jurisdiction, was located and given a Box 1 Notice and Order with associated Motor Vehicle Act offences."

The patrols continued on into the evening.

"100 Mile House RCMP will be continuing this type of action moving forward working with various other policing partners to build intelligence and further crime reduction in our area," says Nielsen.

Anyone with tips about crimes in the 100 Mile House area are encouraged to call the local RCMP at 250-395-2456 or anonymously leave a tip with BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

