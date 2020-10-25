164209
100 Mile House RCMP warning people not to fall for CRA scam

CRA scam continues: RCMP

100 Mile House RCMP have received several reports recently about a common scam.

Police are warning people about a scam where the caller claims to be from the Canada Revenue Agency. During the call, the scammer asks for personal information like Social Insurance Numbers, date of birth and other private details.

They then go on to threaten the person with arrest

"The caller also threatens that the RCMP will attend and execute an imaginary warrant if information or payment is not provided," writes Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen in a press release.

The caller then asks for payment via an iTunes gift card, a prepaid Visa card or something similar.

"Just to clarify, the Government of Canada/CRA will not take or request payment of taxes in anything other than Canadian currency through a secure payment process and never over the phone," writes Nielsen.

"Secondly the CRA does not have the ability to process or apply for arrest warrants for unpaid taxes. The RCMP will not be attending your residence for CRA warrants as they do not exist.

"Please, please, please do not provide personal information over the phone and do not pay your taxes over the phone at all."

If a person does give the caller money in this manner, it's nearly impossible to track down.

"It is nearly impossible to investigate as the countries the money is sent to do not see this as an offence and will not work with local law enforcement," writes Nielsen.

