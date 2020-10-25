These Kamloops businesses and business people took home an excellence award Saturday night

Photo: Kamloops Chamber of Commerce MC of the evening Cheryl Blackwell thanking everyone.

Saturday night, the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce celebrated the top performers in local business.

Via an online event, the chamber handed out more than a dozen awards to local standouts. This year, two new awards were added: one for the trades and one for emerging business of the year.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Chamber team, I want to congratulate the winners, the finalists,

and all of the nominees of this year’s awards," says chamber president Tyson Andrykew in a press release.

"Although this year’s event certainly had a different look and feel than the Awards have ever had, it’s important that we come together to celebrate the successes of our local businesses and leaders like we did this evening."

Check out the winners below (award sponsors are in brackets):

Business of the Year (FIT Financial): Kamloops Home Hardware Building Centre

Business person of the Year (KCC): Colin Lyons of Lyons Landscaping

Small Business of the Year (Venture Kamloops): Diverse Training

Entrepreneur of the Year (TRU School of Business and Economics): Greg Klohn of GK Sound

Not-for-profit of the Year (Kamloops Home Hardware): Kamloops Symphony Orchestra

Employer of the Year (KCC): Checkmate Fire Prevention Inc.

Excellence in Trades (KCC): Cutting Edge Consulting Inc.

Emerging Business of the Year (Community Futures Thompson Country): Far and Wide

Technology Innovator of the Year (BCLC): Itel Networks Inc.

Service Provider 11+ Staff Award (KCC): Lyons Landscaping

Service Provider 1-10 Staff Award (Kamloops This Week): Bliss Float Centre

Retailer Award (Aberdeen Mall): Lyons Landscaping

Manufacturer Award (BDC): Absorbent Products Ltd.

Inclusive Workplace Award (Open Door Group): Summit Gourmet Meats

Community Service Award (City of Kamloops): Kamloops Home Hardware Building Centre

President's Award (KCC): Bryce Herman

Over 300 nominations were sent in this year, with 238 unique businesses nominated.