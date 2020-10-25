Kamloops MLA incumbents hold on to their seat

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Peter Milobar, left, and Todd Stone.

The BC Liberal MLAs in the two Kamloops ridings get to return to Victoria.

Todd Stone (Kamloops-South Thompson) and Peter Milobar (Kamloops-North Thompson) were declared the winners in their respective ridings Saturday night (Oct. 24). John Horgan, meanwhile, got his NDP majority government.

At the BC Liberal campaign office on Tranquille Road, Stone thanked his constituents, volunteers, family and friends for their support.

He said an NDP majority government was not the result the BC Liberals wanted to see.

"But voters have spoken across the province, and there will be an NDP majority government for the next term. The good news, from a BC Liberal perspective, is we're seeing the election tonight of a tremendous, strong group of men and women from every corner of the province, including some fresh new faces, people that have tremendous experience and tremendous energy that will bring that new dynamic to the table, and some exceptionally talented veterans that have been at this for a number of years," Stone told reporters Saturday night.

"That's a really good mix of people. I'm really looking forward to working with this caucus. British Columbians are going to be counting on the BC Liberal Opposition for the next four years, more than ever, to hold the John Horgan government accountable," he continued.

On Horgan winning a majority, following criticism for calling a snap election, Milobar said: "I think people, when we're in a middle of a pandemic are rightfully so, nervous about what's going to happen in their daily lives. Do they really want change at the government table when it comes to what may or may not be rolling out with programs or services and supports?"

Stone blew his competition out of the water, and won his seat with more than half of the popular vote. The BC NDP's Anna Thomas came in second, followed by BC Green candidate Dan Hines.

In Kamloops-North Thompson, the NDP's Sadie Hunter trailed Milobar all night.

Over in the Fraser-Nicola riding, Jackie Tegart was declared the winner by Canadian Press, with New Democrat Aaron Sumexheltza finishing in second.

A final tally won't be known until mid-November, when mail-in ballots get counted.

“Never before have so many voters voted before election day in British Columbia electoral history,” chief electoral officer Anton Boegman said at a news conference Friday, as he explained how the election agency has prepared for counting at least half a million mail-in ballots by hand.

Elections BC has received about 478,000 vote-by-mail packages, which is about 66 per cent of the 724,279 mail-in voting packages requested, Boegman said.

That doesn’t include packages currently in the postal system and those that will be dropped off in person at electoral offices or at voting stations.

Elections BC is also expecting about 20,000 absentee ballots.

— with files from the Times Colonist