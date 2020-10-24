Fraser-Nicola will be a riding to watch; BC Liberal Jackie Tegart seeks third term

Photo: Contributed

The Fraser-Nicola region is a battleground riding to watch.

Incumbent Jackie Tegart is hoping to hold on to her BC Liberal seat. Tegart was first elected in 2013 with 44 per cent of the vote.

Castanet spoke with Tegart in an earlier interview about a local project or service she would advocate for more provincial spending.

"Rural health care and seniors housing is an ongoing issue throughout the riding," Tegart replied. "A strong, robust economy generates revenue for provincial services. The BC Liberals have a proven track record when it comes to growing a robust economy during challenging times."

The challengers in this riding are: Aaron Sumexheltza of the BC NDP, Jonah Timms with the Greens, and Independents Mike Bhangu and Dennis Adamson.

When asked this evening how he's feeling about the election, Bhangu says he's grateful.

"I was fortunate to enter this competition and I'm thankful for the support. Without the love and kindness of others, this campaign could not have moved forward."

"As for B.C.'s future, I'm feeling hopeful," he adds. "There were great people in this race, from all over the province, and I'm sure the change our communities will require will come."

In another interview, Adamson shared what he believes is the major issue facing our province.

"The top issue facing British Columbia right now is the twin issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy. We need to control and get rid of the virus in our province so that our economy can start firing on all cylinders again," he said.

During the 2017 provincial election, Tegart won by just over 520 votes, beating the NDP’s Harry Lali. Harry had been a longtime MLA in the region, starting in the 1990s.

This riding sees a new candidate for the NDP: Aaron, who’s a lawyer in Merritt and a councillor at the Lower Nicola Indian Band.

"It's been a great campaign and I'm so grateful to have so many amazing people from Fraser-Nicola who have come out to support and work on this campaign," Sumexheltza tells Castanet.

Fraser-Nicola covers many communities in the Interior, including Merritt, Ashcroft, Lillooet, Logan Lake and Hope. This story will be updated with riding-specific results on Saturday night.