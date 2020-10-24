BC Liberal Jackie Tegart takes Fraser-Nicola: Canadian Press

Photo: Jackie Tegart Jackie Tegart

UPDATE 10:46 p.m.

Canadian Press has declared Jackie Tegart the winner.

Elections BC is reporting the Liberal incumbent is leading the Fraser-Nicola riding with 4,402 votes, 400 more than challenger Aaron Sumexheltza of the NDP. She's pushed her lead out to nearly four per cent of votes cast.

So far, 77 of 94 ballot boxes have reported. Mail-in ballots are expected to be counted next month.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.

It's still one of the closest races in the Interior.

Incumbent Liberal Jackie Tegart is leading with 71 of 94 ballots boxes reported, but her lead is under 300 votes, or around 3 per cent. While Tegart has received 3,921 votes, NDP challenger Aaron Sumexhetlza is at 3,641.

Provincially it appears the NDP will be returning to power, this time with a majority. Multiple media outlets have called it for John Horgan's party.

UPDATE: 9:28 p.m.

Jackie Tegart is still leading, but it's slim.

The Liberal incumbent has a 124 vote edge on NDP candidate Aaron Sumexheltza. Only 39 ballot boxes of 94 have been counted so far.

Provincially, multiple media outlets have called an NDP majority.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Elections BC is showing BC Liberal incumbent Jackie Tegart is leading in Fraser-Nicola.

She's collected 732 votes so far, or about 42 per cent of the ballots counted. Trailing is Aaron Sumexheltza, the NDP candidate, with 645 votes, fewer than 11 votes behind.

Green candidate Jonah Timms has 253 votes and is in third place. The two independent candidates, Dennis Adamson (71) and Mike Bhangu (36), are in third and fourth place, respectively.

At this hour, less than a quarter of ballot boxes have been counted, and mail-in ballots haven't been counted at all.

National media, including CBC and CTV, have called an NDP government.

ORIGINAL: 7 p.m.

The Fraser-Nicola region is a battleground riding to watch.

Incumbent Jackie Tegart is hoping to hold on to her BC Liberal seat. Tegart was first elected in 2013 with 44 per cent of the vote.

Castanet spoke with Tegart in an earlier interview about a local project or service she would advocate for more provincial spending.

"Rural health care and seniors housing is an ongoing issue throughout the riding," Tegart replied. "A strong, robust economy generates revenue for provincial services. The BC Liberals have a proven track record when it comes to growing a robust economy during challenging times."

The challengers in this riding are: Aaron Sumexheltza of the BC NDP, Jonah Timms with the Greens, and Independents Mike Bhangu and Dennis Adamson.

When asked this evening how he's feeling about the election, Bhangu says he's grateful.

"I was fortunate to enter this competition and I'm thankful for the support. Without the love and kindness of others, this campaign could not have moved forward."

"As for B.C.'s future, I'm feeling hopeful," he adds. "There were great people in this race, from all over the province, and I'm sure the change our communities will require will come."

In another interview, Adamson shared what he believes is the major issue facing our province.

"The top issue facing British Columbia right now is the twin issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy. We need to control and get rid of the virus in our province so that our economy can start firing on all cylinders again," he said.

During the 2017 provincial election, Tegart won by just over 520 votes, beating the NDP’s Harry Lali. Harry had been a longtime MLA in the region, starting in the 1990s.

This riding sees a new candidate for the NDP: Aaron, who’s a lawyer in Merritt and a councillor at the Lower Nicola Indian Band.

"It's been a great campaign and I'm so grateful to have so many amazing people from Fraser-Nicola who have come out to support and work on this campaign," Sumexheltza tells Castanet.

Fraser-Nicola covers many communities in the Interior, including Merritt, Ashcroft, Lillooet, Logan Lake and Hope. This story will be updated with riding-specific results on Saturday night.