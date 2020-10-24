Peter Milobar wins Kamloops-North Thompson seat: Canadian Press

Photo: Brendan Kergin

UPDATE: 10:10 p.m.

Canadian Press has declared Peter Milobar the winner of Kamloops-North Thompson.

The former mayor of Kamloops was the incumbent going into this election. He faced challengers Sadie Hunter (NDP), Thomas Martin (Green), Dennis Giesbrecht (Conservatives) and Brandon Russell (Independent).

Currently, Elections BC shows Milobar has a healthy lead, with 42.7 per cent of the vote. Hunter is in second with 35 per cent, more than 600 votes behind.

Major media outlets have declared the NDP victorious with a majority.

UPDATE: 9:45 p.m.

Peter Milobar has kept his lead up so far.

The former Kamloops mayor has 42 per cent of the vote; in second is Sadie Hunter with over 36 per cent of the vote. About 430 votes separate the two.

Green candidate Thomas Martin is in third with 777 votes while Dennis Giesbrecht, the BC Conservative candidate, has 748.

Right now, 75 of 107 ballot boxes have been reported; mail-in ballots haven't been counted.

UPDATE: 9:21 p.m.

Peter Milobar is maintaining his lead.

At last count (53 of 104 ballot boxes), Milobar had 2,061 votes, followed by the NDP's Sadie Hunter (1,797), Thomas Martin (532) of the BC Green Party, BC Conservative Dennis Giesbrecht (471) and Independent Brandon Russell (42).

Canadian Press has declared BC Liberal Todd Stone the winner in Kamloops-South Thompson.

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Elections BC is reporting Peter Milobar has a strong lead so far tonight.

The incumbent and former Kamloops mayor has received 926 votes of the 2,195 votes counted so far. That puts him about 150 ahead of Sadie Hunter, the NDP challenger who has 783.

Thomas Martin of the Greens is in third currently, with 251 ballots, and BC Conservative Dennis Giesbrecht is close behind with 213.

Young independent candidate Brandon Russell has received 22 votes.

So far, 30 of 107 ballot boxes have been counted.

Provincially the NDP is leading.

National media, including CBC and CTV, have called an NDP government.

ORIGINAL: 7 p.m.

It's a full ballot in the Kamloops-North Thompson riding.

BC Liberal incumbent Peter Milobar is facing a challenge from the NDP's Sadie Hunter, BC Green Party candidate Thomas Martin, BC Conservative Dennis Giesbrecht and Independent Brandon Russel, who are all looking to represent constituents from Kamloops to Clearwater in Victoria.

Milobar is finishing his first term as MLA for the region, following in the footsteps of Terry Lake; both spent time as Kamloops mayor and councillor before moving to provincial politics (Lake for three years, Milobar for almost a decade). The BC Liberals have held the seat for nearly 25 year, with Kevin Krueger winning three elections through the mid-90s to mid-2000s.

In the last election, Milobar collected 12,001 votes and beat NDP candidate Barb Nederpel, Dan Hines of the Greens (who's now running in the Kamloops-South Thompson riding) and Communist Peter Kerek. Milobar scored nearly half of the vote with 48.3 per cent. Nederpel was nearly 4,500 votes behind, with 30 per cent and Hines received 5,111 votes.

Aside from Milobar, no one in this riding has run for provincial office before.

Hunter also started her political career in municipal politics, though much more recently. She won a seat around the Kamloops horseshoe in 2018 and has quickly followed that up, becoming a director-at-large with the Union of BC Municipalities. She says the campaigns weren't wildly different, but the provincial one was much bigger.

"It’s different in the sense that you're working together as part of a larger team," she says.

She notes that the tone of the campaign stayed positive and civil when compared to our southern neighbours, adding that she learned a lot.

"It's been a really exciting and interesting experience."

Hunter will be at home with her husband and mother watching the results come in, with members of her team on a Zoom call.

Giesbrecht has also dipped his toe into politics before; he ran in the municipal election at the same time as Hunter (more than 20 candidates ran for eight seats). He's also been involved at a community level, with a citizen-led needle buy-back program. The BC Conservatives are hoping to rebound after their 2017 campaign saw just 10 candidates run and no official leader. They dropped from collecting 4.76 per cent of the vote in 2013 to 0.53 per cent in 2017. This time around, they have leader Trevor Bolin and almost twice as many candidates (19).

Martin will likely not be watching poll numbers too closely tonight. That's because he's getting married. The 31-year-old forestry worker is one of the (though not quite) youngest candidates running in the Interior.

Free of any party is Brandon Russell. The 19-year-old is one of the youngest people in the province vying for a seat in Victoria (there is an 18-year-old woman in Vancouver running with the Greens). Russell has stated that he has ideas similar to the Greens, but that he decided to seek an independent seat so there's no pressure to conform to any one party.

Both the BC Liberals and the NDP have had candidates run in Kamloops-North Thompson since the riding's creation in 1991. The NDP won the first year (with Frederick Jackson). Since then it's become a long-time Liberal riding, though the NDP have come close to retaking it before. Notably, in 2009, when Lake scored his first victory and won by fewer than 500 votes over New Democrat Doug Brown.

The Greens have typically had a candidate on the ballot; since 2001 they've been the third-place party every year, except in 2013 when they didn't have a candidate. The BC Conservatives have been less consistent — in the seven elections since Kamloops-North Thompson formed they've had two candidates. The most recent run, by Ed Klop in 2013, put them in third with seven per cent of the vote.

This story will be updated with riding-specific results on Saturday night.