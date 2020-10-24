Highway 5A advisory as multiple jack-knifed semis at Knutsford

Photo: Google Maps

Heads up, travellers on Highway 5A south of Kamloops.

RCMP advise motorists to avoid the Knutsford area as crews work to remove several jack-knifed semis on Cardu Hill.

Police sent out the advisory at 4:30 a.m., and DriveBC reported the highway closed as of about 1 a.m., but police say signal-lane alternating traffic is getting through.

Crews were en route overnight to assist, but major delays in both directions are expected.

Road conditions are very slippery and truckers are advised to chain up.

An update is expected when the route is clear, says Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Kelly Butler.