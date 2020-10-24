Two parties call police — on each other

Photo: Pexels

On Tuesday (Oct. 20), 100 Mile House RCMP were called about suspicious activity in the 100 block of Pine Street.

At 8:30 p.m., police were called about a 'suspicious couple,' a man and a woman, who were acting sketchy around a porch. The caller was driving and then left the area.

Police went to check out the area and were waved down by a man and a woman, who matched the description of the report.

The couple flagged police down to inform them about a suspicious vehicle they had seen drive by and slow down. They believed the person in the car might attempt to break into a home.

As it turns out, both the caller and the couple found each other suspicious in a brief drive-by encounter and reported each other to police.

Both parties were updated by the RCMP and were told they were doing a great job at protecting their local area and watching out for suspicious activity.