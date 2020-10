Photo: Google maps

Loblaw Company Limited has announced that a team member at Shoppers Drug Mart in Valleyview tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

The last day the team member worked was Oct. 18, according to the company's website.

The location of the store is 2121 Trans-Canada Hwy E.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were a total of 12,331 positive tests in B.C., with 1,920 of those active.