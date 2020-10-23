Police watchdog investigating Kamloops incident that resulted in injury to one woman

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an Oct. 14 incident in Kamloops that resulted in injury to one woman.

Mounties were called to a home in the 1800 block of Greenfield Avenue around 4:30 p.m. that day, for a report that a woman had threatened a person known to her. According to a news release, she was running up and down the hallways of the building.

When RCMP arrived and located the woman, she was allegedly in possession of a weapon.

"In an officer's attempt to disarm the woman, she was injured," states the release. "The woman was arrested but subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and assessment."

On Oct. 22, the local detachment learned the woman's injuries were considered serious and the IIO was called.

The police watchdog will look at whether police actions are linked to the woman's injury.