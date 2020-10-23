164209
Kamloops  

FortisBC is awarding Interior Community Services for its recent initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Non-profit gets green award

- | Story: 314275

The Kamloops Interior Community Services, a non-profit organization, received a FortisBC Efficiency in Action Award this week. 

FortisBC distributes annual awards that recognize incredible energy savings efforts happening across the province —  it’s one of the largest projects that the electricity organization has ever partnered on with social housing.

Interior Community Services finished a massive energy-efficiency project at its Spencer Court Townhouse complex, with the support of BC Housing, according to a news release.

The non-profit added 46 high-efficiency furnaces, 46 connected ENERGY STAR® thermostats and 21 high-efficiency condensing tankless water heaters.  ll of these initiatives allowed FortisBC to provide them with close to $200,000 in energy conservation rebates.

Interior Community Services provides 1,700 free meals per week to those in need, support vulnerable youth, and does shopping and weekly wellness checks for 250 seniors — and now, it's doing its part to take care of the environment too. 

“Interior Community Services has been interested in looking at creating more energy efficient buildings at all the properties we manage and own for several years," says John Trotta, director of housing in the release. "We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who worked on the Spencer Court project and a thank you to FortisBC for their recognition.”

FortisBC has a goal to reduce its customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent in 10 years.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163177


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4301234
680 Old Meadows Rd #7
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,000
more details
163625


163655


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mars * Bonded To Shiraz*
Mars * Bonded To Shiraz* Kamloops SPCA >


160189


TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Frenchie only comes for treats
Must Watch
Bruce seems to have a bad case of selective hearing.  
New York learns what “break a leg” means
Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what...
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
162256