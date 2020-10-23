FortisBC is awarding Interior Community Services for its recent initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Photo: Interior Community Services John Trotta, director of housing with Interior Community Services.

The Kamloops Interior Community Services, a non-profit organization, received a FortisBC Efficiency in Action Award this week.

FortisBC distributes annual awards that recognize incredible energy savings efforts happening across the province — it’s one of the largest projects that the electricity organization has ever partnered on with social housing.

Interior Community Services finished a massive energy-efficiency project at its Spencer Court Townhouse complex, with the support of BC Housing, according to a news release.

The non-profit added 46 high-efficiency furnaces, 46 connected ENERGY STAR® thermostats and 21 high-efficiency condensing tankless water heaters. ll of these initiatives allowed FortisBC to provide them with close to $200,000 in energy conservation rebates.

Interior Community Services provides 1,700 free meals per week to those in need, support vulnerable youth, and does shopping and weekly wellness checks for 250 seniors — and now, it's doing its part to take care of the environment too.

“Interior Community Services has been interested in looking at creating more energy efficient buildings at all the properties we manage and own for several years," says John Trotta, director of housing in the release. "We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who worked on the Spencer Court project and a thank you to FortisBC for their recognition.”

FortisBC has a goal to reduce its customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent in 10 years.