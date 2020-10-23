163146
Kamloops  

Multiple power outages reported in Chase and surrounding Shuswap

Lights out in the Shuswap

BC Hydro crews are en route to a power outage in Chase.

According to the Crown corporation's website, the outage is affecting 1,518 customers. The outage is impacting residents around Monte Creek and Pritchard too.

The electricity has been cut since 8:49 a.m.

The cause has been determined to be transmission circuit failure.

The Shuswap area has a handful of other small power outages as well, also blamed on transmission circuit failure.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.

