Multiple power outages reported in Chase and surrounding Shuswap

Photo: BC Hydro The outage map.

BC Hydro crews are en route to a power outage in Chase.

According to the Crown corporation's website, the outage is affecting 1,518 customers. The outage is impacting residents around Monte Creek and Pritchard too.

The electricity has been cut since 8:49 a.m.

The cause has been determined to be transmission circuit failure.

The Shuswap area has a handful of other small power outages as well, also blamed on transmission circuit failure.

