163427
162613
Kamloops  

Electricity restored to majority of Shuswap residents

Power being restored

- | Story: 314253

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

BC Hydro has restored power to Shuswap residents, with the exception of a small outage west of Scotch Creek.

Power is out for 462 customers there.

UPDATE: 10:28 a.m.

Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the Shuswap.

The outage in Chase is still be worked on, according to the BC Hydro website; 1,293 people are still without power.

BC Hydro estimates lights will come back on around 11:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:18 a.m.

BC Hydro crews are en route to a power outage in Chase.

According to the Crown corporation's website, the outage is affecting 1,518 customers. The outage is impacting residents around Monte Creek and Pritchard too.

The electricity has been cut since 8:49 a.m.

The cause has been determined to be transmission circuit failure.

The Shuswap area has a handful of other small power outages as well, also blamed on transmission circuit failure.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161973


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
163820


164499


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marley - Pending Adoption
Marley - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


162547


New York learns what “break a leg” means

Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what “break a leg” means.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Toddler is very enthusiastic about her snack
Must Watch
I mean, who doesn’t love Rice Krispy treats?
Fascinating fact:
Showbiz
  A 40-foot inflatable likeness of Sacha Baron Cohen's...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
162890