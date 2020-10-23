Electricity restored to majority of Shuswap residents

Photo: BC Hydro The outage map.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

BC Hydro has restored power to Shuswap residents, with the exception of a small outage west of Scotch Creek.

Power is out for 462 customers there.

UPDATE: 10:28 a.m.

Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the Shuswap.

The outage in Chase is still be worked on, according to the BC Hydro website; 1,293 people are still without power.

BC Hydro estimates lights will come back on around 11:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:18 a.m.

BC Hydro crews are en route to a power outage in Chase.

According to the Crown corporation's website, the outage is affecting 1,518 customers. The outage is impacting residents around Monte Creek and Pritchard too.

The electricity has been cut since 8:49 a.m.

The cause has been determined to be transmission circuit failure.

The Shuswap area has a handful of other small power outages as well, also blamed on transmission circuit failure.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.