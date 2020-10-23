Single vehicle collision at Dalhousdie and McGill as roads get slippery from morning snowfall

Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews have arrived at what appears to be a single-vehicle collision in Kamloops Friday morning involving a Kami Cabs car.

It's unclear what caused the collision at Dalhousie and and McGill, however, roads are getting slippery from the snow, which began falling a few hours ago.

The crash is causing some delays around the intersection.

The front left tire of the vehicle is bent from pictures sent in from the scene.

More details if they become available.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to fall for much of the day, with accumulations of five to 10 centimetres in some areas.

The snow could be mixed with rain at times as well.