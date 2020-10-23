163146
Kamloops  

RCMP responding to several accidents around Kamloops following snowfall

Snow causes accidents

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP say they're responding to several motor vehicle accidents all over the city.

In a statement, Sgt. Darren Michels requests drivers use caution, slow down and give themselves extra time to arrive at their destination. 

"In particular, intersections appear to have become slick with ice where people are attempting to slow down and stop. Give yourself plenty of stopping distance," he says. 

Mounties ask if you don't have to go out today or can delay your departure, to consider doing so.

ORIGINAL: 8:05 a.m.

Emergency crews have arrived at what appears to be a single-vehicle collision in Kamloops Friday morning involving a Kami Cabs car.

It's unclear what caused the collision at Dalhousie and and McGill, however, roads are getting slippery from the snow, which began falling a few hours ago.

The crash is causing some delays around the intersection.

The front left axel of the vehicle is bent from pictures sent in from the scene.

More details if they become available.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to fall for much of the day, with accumulations of five to 10 centimetres in some areas.

The snow could be mixed with rain at times as well.

