Kamloops  

Multiple commercial vehicles spun out on Coquihalla this morning

Larson Hill cleared

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

DriveBC advises that the scene has been cleared at Larson Hill, where several semis had spun out in snowy conditions early this morning.

It also reports the road has been cleared on the Okanagan Connector, between West Kelowna and Merritt.

Webcams show snow is still falling on both routes, however.

UPDATE 8:49 a.m.

Drive BC has issued a travel advisory for Merritt, West Kamloops, and West Kelowna due to limited visibility due to snow.

The advisory affects both the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector highways.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution on Highway 5 in both directions between Exit 290 Merritt and West Kamloops for 64.1 kilometres, from 7 km north of Merritt to Kamloops.

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla Highway is now closed at Larson Hill.

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting multiple spun-out commercial vehicles at Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route. 

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

A multi-vehicle collision is affecting travel on the Coquihalla Highway this morning.

DriveBC reports the incident in the southbound lanes at Larson Hill, 31 kilometres north of the Coquihalla summit.

Expect up to one-hour delays.

No other details are currently available.

Further updates are expected later this morning.

It is currently snowing on the Coquihalla, with slippery sections and compact snow.

