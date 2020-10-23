163427
163990
Kamloops  

Multiple commercial vehicles reported spun out at Larson Hill on the Coquihalla

Semis spun out on Coq

- | Story: 314238

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla Highway is now closed at Larson Hill.

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting multiple spun-out commercial vehicles at Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route. 

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

A multi-vehicle collision is affecting travel on the Coquihalla Highway this morning.

DriveBC reports the incident in the southbound lanes at Larson Hill, 31 kilometres north of the Coquihalla summit.

Expect up to one-hour delays.

No other details are currently available.

Further updates are expected later this morning.

It is currently snowing on the Coquihalla, with slippery sections and compact snow.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163625


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4301625
201-9563 Jensen Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
163013


163871


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mars * Bonded To Shiraz*
Mars * Bonded To Shiraz* Kamloops SPCA >




Grandpa surprises family by doing pull-ups

Must Watch
Looking good, grandpa!
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness- October 23, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Nicolas Cage quit gambling after $20,000 winning streak
Showbiz
Generous Nicolas Cage quit gambling after winning $20,000 and...
Good News
Galleries
Some great things that have happened this year.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162851
162256