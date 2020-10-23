Multiple commercial vehicles reported spun out at Larson Hill on the Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla Highway is now closed at Larson Hill.

UPDATE: 7:10 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting multiple spun-out commercial vehicles at Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

A multi-vehicle collision is affecting travel on the Coquihalla Highway this morning.

DriveBC reports the incident in the southbound lanes at Larson Hill, 31 kilometres north of the Coquihalla summit.

Expect up to one-hour delays.

No other details are currently available.

Further updates are expected later this morning.

It is currently snowing on the Coquihalla, with slippery sections and compact snow.