A man driving toward 100 Mile House found a seemingly dead eagle, for the second time in his life

Mark Rice was driving toward 100 Mile House when he saw a dead eagle at the side of the road... or so he thought.

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), Rice was driving along Highway 97 when he spotted a motionless eagle on the road surrounded by crows. He assessed the eagle and decided to take it to B.C. Conservation because it was seemingly dead.

To his surprise, it woke up.

"I'm coming down into Hundred Mile and I hear a noise and I look back and I got the bald eagle staring at me," says Rice. "I tried to ring the police station door and said 'Hey I got this eagle in the van, can you call a conservation officer?'"

Luckily, he's had some experience with that sort of thing; it’s not his first time he’s come across a roadside eagle.

"When I was in Pitt Meadows, living in Maple Ridge actually, I found a bald eagle on the side of the road as well but that one was alive. That one ended up getting released back into Pitt Lake," he explains.

Perhaps this is becoming his thing.

"After the fires, it's nice to help save every animal we can," Rice added in an email to Castanet.

100 Mile RCMP sent out a news release today saying the eagle Rice recently found likely had a concussion. Local Conservation Service Officer Joel Kline attended to retrieve the bird. Kline updated police this morning that the eagle is doing well and plans are already underway to get it to a veterinarian.

In the news release, police stressed caution when approaching any wild animal that looks dead, "or you might end up with an upset eagle flapping around in the backseat of your minivan."

RCMP are reminding the public to contact the conservation hotline or local police detachment before approaching a seemingly dead animal.