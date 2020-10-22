164607
Kamloops  

Western Canada Theatre offering a series of Halloween tales

Halloween theatrical treats

- | Story: 314196

A series of stage performances are set up for the days leading up to Halloween by the Western Canada Theatre (WCT), including a one night in-person performance.

The first of the three is Tales from the Graveyard, an online performance based on "real-life stories of murder, mayhem and the supernatural — set in Kamloops," according to the WCT website.

The online experience will be free. It'll be hosted on the WCT's website and Facebook page from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The second of three is Tales from the Cookie Jar. This family-friendly performance will include Halloween activities and stories appropriate for little theatre fans.

It'll be a free online experience as well, hosted on the WCT's website and Facebook page from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

The third of the three is Tales from the Stage, which will actually include an in-person option. It’ll feature a variety of local talent performing mystery radio plays and ghost stories.

A small audience will be allowed at the Pavillion Theatre for the live performance on Friday, Oct. 30. Tickets to be in that audience will be on sale Oct. 22 for subscribers and Oct. 24 for the general public. They’ll go for $35, with the option of a $65 ticket that includes a $30 donation to the WCT.

There will be options to watch online as well. It'll be broadcast live, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and remain available through to Nov. 1. Individual tickets are $15 for the digital version, with a COVID price option of $5. A donation price exists too, with a $65 ticket including a $50 donation to the WCT.

For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163873


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4285307
150 Dewdney Cres.
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
163671


162479


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marley - Pending Adoption
Marley - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


162546


Good News

Galleries
Some great things that have happened this year.
Good News (2)
Galleries
Calf in car wants a bite of corn
Must Watch
Not sure why there is a calf in the car but we aren’t mad...
Lily James stays quiet about Dominic West rumors as she makes first TV appearance since scandal
Showbiz
Lily James made her first television appearance since hitting...
Awesome Halloween decorations
Galleries
These people went all out on their Halloween decorating, and...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162850
162256