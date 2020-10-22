Western Canada Theatre offering a series of Halloween tales

Photo: Unsplash

A series of stage performances are set up for the days leading up to Halloween by the Western Canada Theatre (WCT), including a one night in-person performance.

The first of the three is Tales from the Graveyard, an online performance based on "real-life stories of murder, mayhem and the supernatural — set in Kamloops," according to the WCT website.

The online experience will be free. It'll be hosted on the WCT's website and Facebook page from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The second of three is Tales from the Cookie Jar. This family-friendly performance will include Halloween activities and stories appropriate for little theatre fans.

It'll be a free online experience as well, hosted on the WCT's website and Facebook page from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

The third of the three is Tales from the Stage, which will actually include an in-person option. It’ll feature a variety of local talent performing mystery radio plays and ghost stories.

A small audience will be allowed at the Pavillion Theatre for the live performance on Friday, Oct. 30. Tickets to be in that audience will be on sale Oct. 22 for subscribers and Oct. 24 for the general public. They’ll go for $35, with the option of a $65 ticket that includes a $30 donation to the WCT.

There will be options to watch online as well. It'll be broadcast live, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and remain available through to Nov. 1. Individual tickets are $15 for the digital version, with a COVID price option of $5. A donation price exists too, with a $65 ticket including a $50 donation to the WCT.

