Police find man 4 days after he falls at home

A local family is relieved after police were able to find a man who had fallen in his home four days prior.

Police received a call on Oct. 13 from a family worried about a man living in the area they hadn't heard from in several months, Kamloops RCMP said in a press release. They had tried to contact him recently to share some news, but hadn't been able to reach him.

An officer was assigned to the case. The officer found the man's last known address and went to the residence. However, no one responded and neighbours told the officer the man lived there, but hadn't been seen for a few days.

The officer got a key and called for the man once inside.

"He located the man lying on the floor in very grave condition. The man indicated he had fallen four days prior and was not able to get up to help himself or call for assistance," writes Sgt. Darren Michels in the release. "An ambulance was called and the man was quickly taken to hospital where he continues to recover from his ordeal."

The family has been notified about the man's rescue and recovery and are relieved, according to the release.

"This was a matter of a front line RCMP officer conducting a very timely investigation and being in the right place at the right time to not only find this man, but to help him," says Michels in the release. "All too often RCMP members are sadly subject to discovering a deceased person who hasn’t been heard in some time but fortunately for this man the investigator came at the right time!”