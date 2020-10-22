Police stolen vehicle in connection to two break-and-enters

Photo: Lenn Korobanik

Kamloops RCMP are seeking two suspects after a series of possibly related crimes were reported Wednesday morning.

The first reported incident was around 6:11 a.m. at a shop in the 200-block of Lansdowne Street, according to a police press release. Two suspects smashed the glass at the shop and stole collectibles worth around $20,000. They wore hoodies and baseball caps.

Police say they were "associated" with a white mini-bus.

The same suspects are believed to have broken into another business a bit later in the day. At 9:12 a.m. police responded to another reported break-in downtown, this time along the 100-block of Victoria Street West.

Once inside the yet-to-be identified suspects stole several items including remote controlled cars and a cash register. The value of these items is estimated to be over $25,000 by the business owner," states Sgt. Darren Michels in the press release.

Camera footage shared on Facebook shows two people getting into RC Nation, a new shop specializing in RCs, and carrying more than a dozen bulky items out the door in just a couple minutes. Co-owner Lenn Korobanik shared the video online, asking people if they know the suspects or if anyone is trying to unload the stolen RCs.

In a second video, a white mini-bus is shown leaving the parking lot at the shop just after the robbery.

Kamloops RCMP received a third report around 10 a.m., this time from a business along the 900-block of McGill Road.

They were reporting their 2006 Ford Mini Bus had been stolen.

"This mini bus, which had BC license plates NT 4992 attached, has not yet been located," writes Michels in the release.

Police are looking for tips on all three incidents.

"Our investigators believe that the suspects stole the mini bus overnight from the McGill Road area in order to carry out their crime spree,” says Michels in the release. “We are interested in hearing from any additional businesses that may have been targeted by these thieves and have not yet initiated a police report.”

Tips can be called into the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.