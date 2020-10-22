Couple celebrate 60th anniversary with $250,000 gift to Kamloops hospital

Photo: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation James and Jessie Fedorak.

Normally when a couple celebrate a major anniversary they'd be the ones receiving the gifts.

In the case of James and Jessie Fedorak 60th anniversary (Congrats!), they've decided to go very much in the opposite direction with a $250,000 donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, which will fund a new operating room.

"The additional funds that we decided to donate allowed us, through the Foundation, to obtain the latest and greatest equipment," explains James in a release on the RIHF website. "The new patient care tower means that there is extra demand for new equipment. We are responding and are most pleased to do so. We encourage everyone to contribute what they can to this great endeavour."

They chose to make the donation today, Oct. 22, as it's their 60th anniversary. They moved to Kamloops (Jessie's hometown) in 1971, according to the release. James worked at Cariboo College (before it was TRU) before moving to the Ministry of Forests. Their daughter, Teresa, now works at TRU.

This isn't the first time the Fedoreks have donated to the hospital foundation; over the years they've contributed more than $500,000.

"We cannot thank them enough for their incredible support, which has positively impacted many areas of the hospital," says RIHF CEO Heidi Coleman in the release. "Their gifts have allowed for various equipment purchases, which have made treatment faster, easier, and more effective for thousands of patients over the years.”