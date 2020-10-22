163427
162613
Kamloops  

Couple celebrate 60th anniversary with $250,000 gift to Kamloops hospital

$250k gift to RIH

- | Story: 314166

Normally when a couple celebrate a major anniversary they'd be the ones receiving the gifts.

In the case of James and Jessie Fedorak 60th anniversary (Congrats!), they've decided to go very much in the opposite direction with a $250,000 donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, which will fund a new operating room.

"The additional funds that we decided to donate allowed us, through the Foundation, to obtain the latest and greatest equipment," explains James in a release on the RIHF website. "The new patient care tower means that there is extra demand for new equipment. We are responding and are most pleased to do so. We encourage everyone to contribute what they can to this great endeavour."

They chose to make the donation today, Oct. 22, as it's their 60th anniversary. They moved to Kamloops (Jessie's hometown) in 1971, according to the release. James worked at Cariboo College (before it was TRU) before moving to the Ministry of Forests. Their daughter, Teresa, now works at TRU.

This isn't the first time the Fedoreks have donated to the hospital foundation; over the years they've contributed more than $500,000.

"We cannot thank them enough for their incredible support, which has positively impacted many areas of the hospital," says RIHF CEO Heidi Coleman in the release. "Their gifts have allowed for various equipment purchases, which have made treatment faster, easier, and more effective for thousands of patients over the years.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163820


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4282207
1120 Guisachan Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$509,900
more details
161973


160189


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marley - Pending Adoption
Marley - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


163890


Calf in car wants a bite of corn

Must Watch
Not sure why there is a calf in the car but we aren’t mad about it! This little guy wants a piece of corn.
Lily James stays quiet about Dominic West rumors as she makes first TV appearance since scandal
Showbiz
Lily James made her first television appearance since hitting...
Awesome Halloween decorations
Galleries
These people went all out on their Halloween decorating, and...
Awesome Halloween decorations (2)
Galleries
World Series: Who will win?
Galleries
Who do you think will win the World Series? (You can vote more...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
163259