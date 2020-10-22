164209
162256
Kamloops  

YKA releases airport numbers, down 83% from Q3 last year

Airport numbers down

- | Story: 314133

Kamloops Airport passenger numbers are down 83% compared to the third quarter (Q3) last year. 

In a release, airport management announced traveler numbers for Q3 of 2020 and said the plummet reflects the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport says passenger traffic is slowly recovering domestically, with increased service from the three main airlines working out of Fulton Field: WestJet, Air Canada and Central Mountain Air.

Passengers are reminded that wearing a mask is mandatory in all areas of the air terminal facilities. Management also requests that only passengers enter the terminal. Temperature checks will also be conducted before boarding.

"As recommended by the BC Center for Disease Control, Kamloops Airport has introduced enhanced  disinfecting of high touch surfaces, additional hand sanitation stations, signage to promote physical  distancing and hand hygiene, and installed barriers to limit contact with personnel," says Ed Ratuski, the managing director of Kamloops Airport, in the release. "We also encourage all passengers to complete their check-in online to limit the need for direct contact with airline personnel."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163625


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
163625




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marley - Pending Adoption
Marley - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


162546


Awesome Halloween decorations

Galleries
These people went all out on their Halloween decorating, and we’re happy they did!
Awesome Halloween decorations (2)
Galleries
World Series: Who will win?
Galleries
Who do you think will win the World Series? (You can vote more...
Full send from sand to sea
Must Watch
Now THAT’S a full send.
Paul McCartney: ‘New album is just me having fun during lockdown’
Music
Paul McCartney's new album is the result of the former The...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164142
163836