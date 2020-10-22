YKA releases airport numbers, down 83% from Q3 last year

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Kamloops Airport passenger numbers are down 83% compared to the third quarter (Q3) last year.

In a release, airport management announced traveler numbers for Q3 of 2020 and said the plummet reflects the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport says passenger traffic is slowly recovering domestically, with increased service from the three main airlines working out of Fulton Field: WestJet, Air Canada and Central Mountain Air.

Passengers are reminded that wearing a mask is mandatory in all areas of the air terminal facilities. Management also requests that only passengers enter the terminal. Temperature checks will also be conducted before boarding.

"As recommended by the BC Center for Disease Control, Kamloops Airport has introduced enhanced disinfecting of high touch surfaces, additional hand sanitation stations, signage to promote physical distancing and hand hygiene, and installed barriers to limit contact with personnel," says Ed Ratuski, the managing director of Kamloops Airport, in the release. "We also encourage all passengers to complete their check-in online to limit the need for direct contact with airline personnel."