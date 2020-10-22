City of Kamloops, TRU join forces for a 'Trash Bash'

Photo: TRU

The city and university are uniting to bash some trash.

TRU's annual Trash Bash was postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic, but now it's returning in less than two weeks. The event, which encourages people to pick up litter wherever they want, will run Sunday, Nov. 1.

While making the city a little bit cleaner is a worthy reason to participate, there are also prizes for things like most bizarre piece of trash picked up and biggest pile of trash. Team names and selfies will also be entered for prizes. To register, email [email protected].

Organizers are also encouraging participants to post their activities on social media.

For more information and tips on how to participate safely, click here.