Police level 11 charges against man who allegedly drove SUV at RCMP officers

Photo: 100 Mile House RCMP

A man who injured Mounties while being booked last week is facing 11 charges related to the incident.

Lawson Mason, a 34-year-old Surrey man, has been charged with a variety of offenses, including three charges of assault of a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, according to a police press release.

The charges stem from an incident that started around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. 100 Mile House RCMP were patrolling the Lone Butte area when they spotted a Ford Explorer with two different licence plates. When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, it didn't stop.

The same SUV was spotted by the same officer a short time later driving westbound on Highway 24. This time the officer alerted other officers where the SUV was headed. Another officer tried to block the vehicle but the Explorer drove around the police car.

RCMP eventually followed and tracked the SUV to a property on Blueberry Road. When they turned down the driveway, the Explorer charged back up the driveway toward the officers, eventually swerving and launching into a swamp where it got stuck.

Lawson, the driver, was arrested without incident at the scene. Once at the 100 Mile House station, he fought the officers on hand, according to the release, injuring multiple Mounties. Lawson himself wasn't injured.

He was released on Oct. 19, with several conditions, including not to be within 100 km of 100 Mile House unless he's attending court or has prior permission. He's also not allowed to drive, consume alcohol or have a firearm.

He's due in court Dec. 1.