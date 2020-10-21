BC Chamber of Commerce offers six-week program to assist small business

Photo: Contributed

The BC Chamber of Commerce is offering a low-cost educational program for small and medium-sized businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Developed in partnership with the University of Victoria’s (UVIC) Gustavson School of Business, the program is designed to help business owners “adapt and compete” in the so-called new normal.

Participants will learn how to adapt their business models, re-engage customers and adjust workplace cultures.

The six-week program will be presented in three cohorts between November 2020 and March 2021.

Weekly seminars will be supplemented by facilitated roundtable discussions, which will be held both offline and online.

“We are excited to share the leadership knowledge and tools as well as build the emotional resilience to overcome the current unprecedented economic and socio-demographic challenges,” said Mark Colgate, a UVIC Gustavson School of Business instructor who is co-teaching the class.

The program will be offered to individuals at a registration fee of $35 per participant for chamber members and $70 per participant for non-members.

Dates follow: