Kamloops  

Cummins highlights Kamloops project on their YouTube channel

Cummins highlights RIH

Looks like the construction at Royal Inland Hospital has the attention of people well outside the region.

Cummins, the multinational engines producer, is highlighting the work being done at RIH. They've made a short video focusing on a couple of their products.

As part of the new patient tower being built, three massive generators had to be lifted to the ninth floor of the structure; normally, they're kept at the bottom but these new ones have to be at the top for ventilation.

The 2,045 kW generators each weigh 41,000 pounds, and the crew had to move three.

The video captures footage from above, below and the generators themselves.

"However, we were able to call in a heavy-duty 500-ton crane," Justin Palazzo, a foreman with Houle, says in the video.

Once up and running, the generators will provide backup power to both the new tower and the main hospital building.

