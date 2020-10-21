162805
163990
Kamloops  

City of Kamloops updates cemetery plan; rates, fines to rise

Cemetery rates to rise

- | Story: 314042

The City of Kamloops is updating its cemetery plans and bylaw.

Highlights from the update include changes to the fees around graves in the cemeteries.

In a presentation to city council Tuesday (Oct. 20), parks supervisor Mike Doll noted that Kamloops has significantly lower fees compared to other B.C. cities.

In many cases, fees are around 70 per cent of the average. Doll said that while the cemeteries are typically financially self-sustaining and don't often require much of a contribution from city coffers, raising the fees would ensure taxpayer dollars aren't needed.

"The goal of any cemetery is to break even; it’s a user-pay system," he told council. "That’s one of the reasons we’re raising fees."

Councillors agreed with the staff recommendation to increase fees around most internments and inurnments.

"Administration is proposing a 25% increase for core services and a 5% increase for all other services in 2021 followed by an annual 2.5% increase for all services until 2030," states a city report. "This rate increase will boost cemetery revenues, which will offset the cost to taxpayers, will supplement the perpetual care fund, and will bring us more in line with what similarly sized communities are charging in B.C."

While Doll said he wasn't aware of any recent bylaw infringements at a cemetery, the updated bylaw includes increased fines from $50 to $100. Doll explained they likely hadn't been updated for decades.

Council also approved a new Cemeteries Master Plan, which focuses on Hillside Cemetery. It'll help direct staff regarding future decisions made on cemetery management.

"The cemetery has capacity for approximately another 30 years," Doll explained.

The space hasn't been fully landscaped and the master plan contains more detailed plans for the property. The plan also includes analysis of changing trends around cemeteries, including the continued growing popularity of cremation (B.C. leads the country with 85% of deaths going that route). Other newer trends include green burials and scattering gardens, both things the new master plan discusses.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161831


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4296910
749-751 Francis Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,499,000
more details


164631


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marley - Pending Adoption
Marley - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


164630


If golf and soccer switched announcers

Must Watch
John Crist imagines what it would be like if golf and soccer switched announcers!
Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J has confirmed she's ended her on-off relationship...
A perfect landing
Must Watch
Guy attempts bottle flip and it lands perfectly.
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packing with weirdness, what more could you want?
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163259