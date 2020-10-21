Man in police custody following domestic violence situation at Kamloops motel

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

Police say they were called to the Panorama Inn and Suites around 8:40 a.m. this morning for a domestic violence situation.

A female was on the receiving end, according to an update from RCMP. Initial reports indicated a weapon was possibly present, hence the heavy police presence in the area.

Mounties approached the room and a 32-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. A weapon was located at the scene.

"We take domestic violence calls very seriously and our response is dictated by the information that we receive. I am happy in this case that things came to a peaceful conclusion," writes Sgt. Darren Michels in a press release.

He adds this was an isolated incident and there is no further concern for public safety.

The man remains in custody while police continue their investigation.

ORIGINAL: 9:58 a.m.

There is a significant police presence at a motel in Kamloops.

Multiple RCMP cruisers are parked outside the Panorama Inn and Suites on Columbia Street.

Police were not immediately able to comment but said a news release would be coming shortly.

More to come...