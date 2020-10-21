162805
Kamloops  

Stone, Milobar promise to fast track Parkcrest rebuild, commit $85 million in capital funding for SD73

A new Parkcrest school?

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

The local BC Liberal candidates promise, if elected, they'll fast track the Parkcrest rebuild through an insurance claim process. 

"We should be standing in front of an active construction zone. There should be activity taking place behind us," Stone says. "Certainly, if a government was focused on ensuring that our kids here in the North Shore are in the most appropriate learning space possible... the government would have lived up to its word and they would have fast tracked this project."

The NDP has been lacking on this file, Milobar said.

"We have heard nothing on this through the election campaign from either NDP candidate, and it is appalling to think this far into an election campaign, especially after Mr. Horgan was in town, that there's still no commitment to this project actually proceeding," he told media.

Milobar and Stone also announced that a BC Liberal government would invest $85 million in capital funding for SD73. They say the money be would in addition to a new Parkcrest Elementary.

The $85 million would go toward the school district's greatest need, including a new elementary school in Pineview valley and one in Batchelor Heights.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Todd Stone and Peter Milobar, the BC Liberals running in the two Kamloops ridings, are set to make an education investment announcement for SD73 this morning.

The press briefing is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. at the former Parkcrest Elementary. The school burned down on Sept. 5, 2019. No one was hurt in the fire, but around 340 students and 40 staff were displaced.

The fire originated in the northwest corner of the school, in a concealed space between the drop ceiling and the roof of the building. An official cause was never determined.

A Parkcrest replacement project sits atop SD73's priority list. 

Castanet will carry the event live.

