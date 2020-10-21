164209
Kamloops  

BC Liberal candidates to make education investment announcement at Parkcrest site

A new Parkcrest school?

Todd Stone and Peter Milobar, the BC Liberals running in the two Kamloops ridings, are set to make an education investment announcement for SD73 this morning.

The press briefing is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. at the former Parkcrest Elementary. The school burned down on Sept. 5, 2019. No one was hurt in the fire, but around 340 students and 40 staff were displaced.

The fire originated in the northwest corner of the school, in a concealed space between the drop ceiling and the roof of the building. An official cause was never determined.

A Parkcrest replacement project sits atop SD73's priority list. 

Castanet will carry the event live.

