Vehicle incident at Larson Hill caused major delays on Coquihalla Highway

Coquihalla delays cleared

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

DriveBC reports back-ups on the Coquihalla Highway at Larson Hill have now been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Heads up if you're travelling to the coast this morning.

DriveBC reports one-hour delays on the Coquihalla Highway due to a vehicle incident at Larson Hill.

The accident is affecting travel in both directions, 31 kilometres north of the Coquihalla summit.

There's no word on the nature of the incident or if any injuries are involved.

DriveBC advises considering use of alternative routes.

 

