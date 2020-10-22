City seeks public input on zoning regulations

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The City of Kamloops is looking to the public for thoughts on how it's zoned.

The city is going through its first major update to zoning bylaws in nearly two decades. Zoning bylaws dictate the way land is used throughout the city and what is allowed to be constructed.

“The purpose of the bylaw update is to ensure that the city’s zoning regulations are more clear, user-friendly, and business-friendly than the existing bylaw,” says city planner Stephen Bentley in a press release.

The update follows other recent major city planning documents, including KAMPLAN, the city's official community plan.

Proposed changes to the regulations include expanding what's allowed to help increase options for businesses, changing home-business regulations around customer access, restricting drive-thru businesses and updating zoning in specific neighbourhoods.

The city has updated its "Let's Talk" website with information. Two public sessions will be held at the Yacht Club (1140 River St.) on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. They'll run from 5 to 8 p.m.