164209
152299
Kamloops  

Section of Trans-Canada to close overnight this week

Hwy 1 closed for a night

- | Story: 313970

A section of Highway 1 will be closed Thursday night for eight hours for repairs to a bridge.

DriveBC is alerting travellers that repairs to Spuzzum Bridge will take it out of commission between 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 23. For that period of time a detour will be set up between Spuzzum and Cache Creek.

Anyone travelling south through Cache Creek will be redirected through Kamloops and onto the Coquihalla. People south of Cache Creek will be detoured at Spences Bridge onto Highway 8, which ends up in Merritt where they can connect with the Coquihalla.

DriveBC will carry any updates or changes to the plan on their website.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4296910
749-751 Francis Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,499,000
more details
164189


163374


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Marley - Pending Adoption
Marley - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


162546


If golf and soccer switched announcers

Must Watch
John Crist imagines what it would be like if golf and soccer switched announcers!
Jessie J single again after latest Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J has confirmed she's ended her on-off relationship...
A perfect landing
Must Watch
Guy attempts bottle flip and it lands perfectly.
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packing with weirdness, what more could you want?
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162207
162256