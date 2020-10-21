Section of Trans-Canada to close overnight this week

Photo: Google Street View

A section of Highway 1 will be closed Thursday night for eight hours for repairs to a bridge.

DriveBC is alerting travellers that repairs to Spuzzum Bridge will take it out of commission between 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 to 6 a.m. on Oct. 23. For that period of time a detour will be set up between Spuzzum and Cache Creek.

Anyone travelling south through Cache Creek will be redirected through Kamloops and onto the Coquihalla. People south of Cache Creek will be detoured at Spences Bridge onto Highway 8, which ends up in Merritt where they can connect with the Coquihalla.

DriveBC will carry any updates or changes to the plan on their website.