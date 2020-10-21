Williams Lake man survives accidental gunshot wound

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A man is recovering after being taken to the hospital in Williams Lake with a gunshot wound.

Police were alerted that a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital around 2:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 19), with a non-life threatening wound, according to a police press release.

After investigating the scene at a residence on the 600 block of Winger Road and talking to witnesses, Mounties believe the wound was self-inflicted and the 34-year-old man had done it by accident.

The Williams Lake RCMP are using the incident as an opportunity to remind the public about gun safety.

"When handling firearms, it is very important to make sure it is not loaded. This could have had a very different outcome," says Staff Sgt. Del Byron in the release.