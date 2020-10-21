Knutsford woman collaborates with team to create book about B.C.'s rescue horses

Photo: Leanne Peniuk

Equine photographer Leanne Peniuk has finished her coffee table-style book about rescue horses and it hits shelves on Nov. 6.

This past summer, the Knutsford resident began looking for owners of rescue horses who had a story to tell. Specifically, she was looking for horses that had overcome adversity and were given a second chance at life.

"It's about the SPCA rescue horses of British Columbia and honours the relationship between the horses and their humans," Peniuk says of her book, "Rescue Me."

The project is a collaboration of volunteers: the photographer, the story editor, the book designer and Peniuk.

"We have all volunteered our time to this project so that 100 per cent of the proceeds can go to the BC SPCA for the care and rehabilitation of seized horses," she tells Castanet.

The story celebrates happy endings of horses that have been taken out of abusive homes by the SPCA.

"There was a horse named Lacey. She was confined to a dark, dirty barn and hidden from the world. She would eat anything she could find in desperation," Peniuk explains.

Photo: Leanne Peniuk Lacey before being rescued.

"If it hadn't not been for the forethought to look, she may have never been found. She was severely malnourished, riddled with digestive issues. It took about a year and a half to get her into a solid feeding program until her body cooperated."

Peniuk says a lot of the horses come to their new owners with trauma and pain, just like an abused dog would. It takes time for them to trust humans again.

"Now, she has a really bright future ahead of her," she says of Lacey.

Photo: Leanne Peniuk Lacey after being rescued.

Peniuk has been an equestrian her entire life. She currently owns seven horses.

After an injury that stopped her from competing, she wanted to find a way to stay in the industry she loved so much. Photographing the majestic animals was a natural fit.

"I want the public to know that rescue horses have a purpose. Just because they have baggage, doesn't mean they're useless. Every horse, regardless of whether they have had past trauma or injury, they can come back and still provide love for us," Peniuk says.

"If one person reads my book and says, 'Hey, maybe my next horse will be a rescue horse.' Or, 'Maybe I should look into fostering for the SPCA.' Or if one person reads this book and then drives down the road and sees horses in the field that maybe don't have food, or water, or shelter and instead of driving by they pick up the phone and call the SPCA, my book has served its purpose," she continues.

Learn more about "Rescue Me" here.