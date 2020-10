Photo: Kamloops RCMP Ryan Friesen.

The Kamloops RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

Ryan Friesen has not been seen for several days and police are trying to figure out a time frame of the last person who had contact with him.

Friesen is described as:

Caucasian male

43 years old

6’1” tall

200 pounds

Short, sandy hair

Brown eyes

Anyone who has had recent contact with him or has any other information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.