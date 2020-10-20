164209
152299
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP provide update on last week's shooting on Columbia Street

Shots fired update

- | Story: 313928

Kamloops RCMP have not arrested any suspects tied to the Oct. 16 shooting incident that closed down parts of Columbia Street West and landed one individual with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in hospital.

Mounties responded to the area around the Hospitality Inn around 7:30 a.m. that morning, for reports of shots being fired. After hours on scene, police were unable to locate any suspects.

In an update issued today (Oct. 20), Mounties say a vehicle observed at the scene when gunfire erupted was later abandoned on a rural property near Chase. 

RCMP say this lead to the execution of a search warrant of the property.

As a result, Steven Stuart Gardner was arrested on an unrelated investigation, which relates to events that occurred around Sept. 13, notes a news release.

Gardner has been charged with driving while prohibited; possession of a firearm contrary to order and possessing a firearm without a licence. 

To help their investigation along, police have released a photo of Gardner.

"If the public has any knowledge regarding Gardner's activities or use of firearms, they are asked to contact the RCMP, " writes Sgt. Darren Michels in the release. "The investigation into the gun shots continues and we will provide updates when appropriate."

Anyone who has information is asked to call RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163498


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4266752
32-3850 senger rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$135,000
more details
156972


163183


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Twist
Twist Kamloops SPCA >


163225


Oktoberfest

Galleries
Oktoberfest was cancelled this year, but why can’t we still appreciate these beauties and reminisce “the good old...
Emma Roberts blocked her mom on Instagram after spilling pregnancy secret
Showbiz
Emma Roberts was so mad at her mom for confirming reports the...
Wanna trade dog beds?
Must Watch
Someone got the short end of the stick here…
Eddie Van Halen custom guitars up for auction
Music
Two of Eddie Van Halen's most famous guitars are going under...
An angry little girl posing for a photo
Must Watch
Grin and bare it.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162890