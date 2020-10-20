Kamloops RCMP provide update on last week's shooting on Columbia Street

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Steven Gardner.

Kamloops RCMP have not arrested any suspects tied to the Oct. 16 shooting incident that closed down parts of Columbia Street West and landed one individual with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in hospital.

Mounties responded to the area around the Hospitality Inn around 7:30 a.m. that morning, for reports of shots being fired. After hours on scene, police were unable to locate any suspects.

In an update issued today (Oct. 20), Mounties say a vehicle observed at the scene when gunfire erupted was later abandoned on a rural property near Chase.

RCMP say this lead to the execution of a search warrant of the property.

As a result, Steven Stuart Gardner was arrested on an unrelated investigation, which relates to events that occurred around Sept. 13, notes a news release.

Gardner has been charged with driving while prohibited; possession of a firearm contrary to order and possessing a firearm without a licence.

To help their investigation along, police have released a photo of Gardner.

"If the public has any knowledge regarding Gardner's activities or use of firearms, they are asked to contact the RCMP, " writes Sgt. Darren Michels in the release. "The investigation into the gun shots continues and we will provide updates when appropriate."

Anyone who has information is asked to call RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.