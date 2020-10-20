Police watchdog clears RCMP officer who killed armed man in Lytton

Photo: Contributed

An RCMP officer who killed an armed man in Lytton earlier this year has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Independent Investigations Office of BC.

Police responded to a report of a suicidal male on Jan. 13.

According to information provided in the IIO's decision, investigators were told that in late 2019 the man was smoking weed heavily and that both his health and his behaviour were deteriorating noticeably.

The morning before his death, the man was in his home with two others. Around 7 a.m., he told one of them, "Call 911, I'm finished." The man had talked of waiting for 100 police officers before he died and that he had acquired a shotgun, which he kept in his bedroom.

In response to the man's behaviour, the pair went downstairs and locked themselves in the basement.

At 7:45 a.m., 911 was called. The dispatcher was told the man had "kinda lost his mind and he's got a gun ... I wanna cop here." She went on to tell the dispatcher that she had heard him "playing with the gun in the bedroom." Asked if he was a danger to others, she said, "He's never hurt a soul ... he's just losing it up there and I'm scared right now."

Two Mounties arrived at the home at 8:12 a.m. The IIO report says the man shouted at them from an upstairs window and then fired a shotgun in their general direction. The bullet went upwards and to one side over their heads. The officers took cover and called for immediate assistance from the emergency response team (ERT).

At 8:53 a.m., the woman in the basement, still on the phone with 911, went upstairs to check on the man. He told her, "It's a standoff ... you need to go, baby."

At the same time, ERT were working on potential scenarios to get the pair out of the house and safely take the man into custody if he were to come out of the house and surrender.

The two others exited the house around 10:30 a.m.; shortly after, the man called 911 and stated that at 2:06 p.m. he would walk out his front door.

"I want six shots in my body please," he said. "I am going to walk toward the armed officers with my shotgun so I have to get really close to do anything. So I prefer some really nice precision shooting here today. Can you pass that on please? Thank you."

The ERT deployed two snipers in strategic locations, to protect the officers surrounding the house, the report states. ERT determined that if the man exited at the front of the house with a firearm, he couldn't be allowed to move very far from the building because of the terrain and the number of physical obstacles (i.e. a trailer) clustered nearby, which could be used by him as cover. The use of lethal force was authorized if the man came out with the shotgun, and wasn't surrendering.

Crisis negotiators were able to talk to him; he confirmed his plans for "six shots in my body." Negotiations continued, but were interrupted by an incoming call. The individual on the other line told IIO investigators that the man sounded "distraught and distressed" and said he could not go to jail as he would not be able to smoke weed in there.

As the clock neared 2:06 p.m., the man's state was still one of "super, super high risk," the report notes. One of the snipers said he started "combat breathing" and disengaged the safety on his rifle.

The man walked out through the front door a few seconds before 2:05 p.m. One of the snipers saw him turn and grab something, and realized it was a shotgun. He saw him close the door and then bring the shotgun up in both hands.

"It was in an athletic, ready position where he could quickly take aim and shoot. It was away from his body and he took a couple of steps, and started moving away from the house towards where the other members were up the road, and exactly what he said he was going to do. I feared for their lives," reads an excerpt from the sniper.

The officer pulled the trigger but the gun went 'click.'

Almost instantly, a shot from the second sniper was heard. The man fell backwards.

The IIO says the 12-guage shotgun in the man's hands was loaded, with a live shell in the chamber and two more in the magazine. The safety, meanwhile, was in the 'off' position.

Investigators found the first sniper's primer had been struck by the weapon's firing pin but had failed to ignite.

A toxicology report found no alcohol in the man's body but it did find cannabis.

"The ERT members... were clearly acting in lawful execution of their duty, as they were dealing with a situation involving an armed, barricaded individual who had already fired a shot in the direction of officers and potential hostages," writes Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald in his ruling.

"The authorization they received to use lethal force if necessary was justified by the very explicit threats (the man) had made," he continues.

To read the full decision, click here.