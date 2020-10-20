Kamloops Green candidate will be MIA on election night — he's getting married

Photo: BC Green Party Thomas Martin, BC Green Party candidate for Kamloops North-Thompson.

Thomas Martin, the BC Green candidate for Kamloops North-Thompson, is getting married — on election night.

The 31-year-old has been with his longtime partner for six years and had set the date for their wedding long ago.

"We were originally planning for August but the pandemic forced us to reschedule. It was supposed to be a large wedding with friends and extended family," Martin explains. "We made the decision to reschedule in March or April and we picked Oct. 24 because it's a quote in Lord of the Rings."

Martin and his partner are both big Lord of the Rings fans and picked their date based on a scene in the movie.

"When Frodo wakes up in Rivindell for the first time, he asks, 'What day is it?' And a voice says, 'It's October the 24th.' So we decided that would be a good date," Martin tells Castanet.

Although he picked the date to become a husband in advance, Martin could not have predicted the other important role he would be asked to take on.

"I was first asked to be a (Green) candidate on a Monday in September when we found out the snap election had been called," Martin says. "I discussed it with my partner and with her support I decided to do it."

That being said, Martin will not be available for media interviews or public comment from 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 25.

"Quite frankly, getting married will be 100 per cent of my focus that day," he adds.

He notes he'll call the other candidates the night before the election to wish them well and then turn off his phone.

"It's a very odd situation to be in," Martin laughs. "I think at this point John Horgan owes me a wedding present."

Martin is thanking all of his supporters and says regardless of the election's outcome, he intends to continue working to improve B.C.