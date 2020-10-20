163233
Kamloops  

Police are looking for a man in his mid-30s that has been throwing cherry bombs at young girls

Throwing fireworks at girls

- | Story: 313873

100 Mile House RCMP are looking for a man in his mid-30s who has been reportedly throwing cherry bomb firecrackers at young girls.

Earlier this month, on Oct. 2, Mounties received a report of a suspicious incident that had occurred the previous week near Fourth Street and Birch Avenue in the Cariboo city.

The caller told police their daughter and her friend had been walking along the intersection when an older male with a mustache and driving a small silver car, threw something out the window at the two girls. The incident produced a loud bang, "likely a cherry bomb firecracker," states a news release. 

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on both days.

There is no surveillance in that area; however, police were able to connect this situation to another incident in August. Surveillance video from a Tim Hortons parking lot showed a similar man doing the same thing to another two girls.  

All victims were disturbed by the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

