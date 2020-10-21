164209
163990
Kamloops  

First Indian specialty store opening in Kamloops

New Indian shop opening

- | Story: 313831

When FraserCart opens its doors on Oct. 22 it'll be the first time many of the things they carry are sold in Kamloops.

The new shop, located across the road from TRU at 103-975 McGill Rd., specializes in foods from India, from bulk items to spice to snack food.

"We have Superstore, we have Walmart, FreshCo, but they only have one shelf to fit everything," says general manager Jagdeep Chahal. "They can’t fulfill all the needs."

The shop, which looks tiny at first until you get around the corner and see haw far it goes back, is stuffed with nearly 900 different products. A few are likely familiar to people who grew up in Kamloops, but the vast majority are brands and products not found anywhere in the city, like Ashoka, Bikano and Shana.

"There is lots of stuff we can’t get here, people have to drive all the way to Vancouver," Chahal tells Castanet. "It’s not convenient enough."

He notes that with the university as a neighbour many of the products will be fit for students, with snack food and ready-made meals. A frozen food section is in the back with microwaveable dishes.

It's not just snack food though, spices and bulk items are plentiful, as are tools to make dishes. Popular drinks will also be on offer, like lassi and badam milk (a type of almond milk).

"When you’re making chipati, roti and naan, you need different types of utensils," Chahal says.

Those utensils aren't available here, yet, he adds.

Chahal says they'll also carry items for the variety of festivals and religious parts of Indian life, noting a busy festival season is coming shortly, which includes Diwali and Holi. Dussehra comes just a couple days after the store's grand opening.

FraserCart will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Chahal says, making it sort of a convenience store along with its role as a specialty store. The grand opening is this Thursday, Oct. 22. For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

156972


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4289520
639 South Crest Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
163127




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Twist
Twist Kamloops SPCA >




Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman boots up for auction

Showbiz
The thigh-high black leather boots Julia Roberts wore in the movie Pretty Woman will go up for auction in December. The boots, Tom...
Common misconceptions
Galleries
Mildly interesting misconceptions.
Common misconceptions (2)
Galleries
When you’re happy being single
Must Watch
Happiness starts with yourself.
Oktoberfest
Galleries
Oktoberfest was cancelled this year, but why can’t we still...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162761
163836