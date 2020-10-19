163888
Kamloops  

RCMP make more arrests at Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

4 more TMX arrests

Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning (Oct. 17) for allegedly impeding work at the Trans Mountain work site on Airport Road.

According to a news release from RCMP, the group refused to leave the injunction area. 

Mounties read them the BC Supreme Court injunction, which protects the pipeline expansion project from interference.

"All four arrested, a 58-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were transported to Kamloops RCMP detachment for processing and released on conditions," writes Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in the release. "They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20, 2021."

On Oct. 15, five anti-pipeline demonstrators were arrested at the TMX drill site on Mission Flats Road. Police said they were blocking work trucks from driving through the facility gate. One woman, 57, had her arm tied to the fence with a zip strap. Another woman, 32, was observed destroying survey stakes across the road from the drill site; she was arrested for mischief and was released without charges.

"A reminder that demonstrators have the right to peaceful, lawful and safe protest and companies have a lawful right to complete their mandated work. The RCMP is working hard to protect both of these rights and ensure all parties and public are kept safe," O’Donaghey says.

