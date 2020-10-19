164209
Kamloops  

Bonding a community: Barriere gets book-park combo

TNRL introduces StoryWalk

- | Story: 313802

Going for a walk in Barriere will be a bit more literary if you choose the right park.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is launching a StoryWalk in the town's Fadear Park. The outdoor reading experience sees the library place pages of a picture book along a path in the park, combing a physical, outdoors component with reading.

“This project could not have come at a better time” says the Barriere Library's Pam Rudd in a press release.  “Where our connection is restricted due to COVID-19, the StoryWalk bonds our community with story.”

The Barriere version is the first in the Kamloops area. The concept is one that's been spreading over the last couple of years and can be found in other parts of the U.S. and Canada.

The first book is called "One Love" and is based on the Bob Marley song of the same name. Written by Cedella Marley, one of the singer's daughters, the book tells the story of a girl encouraging a community to come together to improve a park.

New books will be placed around the park every two months.

For more information, click here.

