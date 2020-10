Photo: Simon Hergott

Warning, this video might make you dizzy.

Local paraglider Simon Hergott recently took to the skies above Sun Rivers for some quick trips down to the ground; not too quick mind you.

He shared a few of the videos on YouTube and they're wild. In general you can make out larger Kamloops landmarks, but since the camera is attached to the paraglider, the horizon whips back and forth.

Check out the video here.