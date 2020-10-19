Trans Mountain apologizes for noise in Brocklehurst

Photo: Brendan Kergin Trans Mountain pipeline work on the south bank of the Thompson River.

After Brocklehurst residents took to social media to complain about loud noises last week, Trans Mountain is apologizing for the noise created as its pipeline expansion project heads under the river.

Construction is currently happening around the Thompson River near the Kamloops Airport as the pipe is pushed and pulled beneath the river.

"To complete the Thompson River HDD (horizontal directional drilling), the pipe is pulled from one side of the river and a hammer may be used to push it from the other end," states the company online.

Noise may resume this week between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. until the pipeline is all the way through to the south side of the river.

"We apologize for the additional noise associated with these activities and thank everyone for their patience as we work to complete this as soon as safely possible," states the company.