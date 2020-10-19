163888
161864
Kamloops  

Qwelmínte Secwépemc interns finish up summer with First Nations organization

Summer internships end

- | Story: 313738

Qwelmínte Secwépemc' second group of interns have wrapped up their time with the First Nations organization.

The group represents seven local First Nations, focusing on natural resources along with Secwépemc law. This past week it held a celebration for its first two cohorts of interns.

“In both the summers of 2019 and 2020, we were fortunate to have some talented Indigenous university students join our team," says Sunny LeBourdais, Qwelmínte Secwépemc Director of Transformation, in a press release.

"They dove straight in – and helped us grow both in our own capacity and accomplishments as well as adding to their own skills and success."

Interns came from a variety of fields including law and geography. During their time with the organization, the group worked on various projects ranging from technology set up to studying moose.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163769


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$820,000
more details
163498


160972


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Kamloops SPCA >


164258


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ariana Grande sets release date for new album Positions
Music
Ariana Grande will release her new album Positions on 30 October,
Damian Lewis: ‘I’d turn down Bond if I was asked’
Showbiz
Damian Lewis isn't interested in replacing Daniel Craig as...
Little baby trying to say table
Must Watch
“Pada Pada”.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
162890