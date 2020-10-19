Qwelmínte Secwépemc interns finish up summer with First Nations organization

Qwelmínte Secwépemc' second group of interns have wrapped up their time with the First Nations organization.

The group represents seven local First Nations, focusing on natural resources along with Secwépemc law. This past week it held a celebration for its first two cohorts of interns.

“In both the summers of 2019 and 2020, we were fortunate to have some talented Indigenous university students join our team," says Sunny LeBourdais, Qwelmínte Secwépemc Director of Transformation, in a press release.

"They dove straight in – and helped us grow both in our own capacity and accomplishments as well as adding to their own skills and success."

Interns came from a variety of fields including law and geography. During their time with the organization, the group worked on various projects ranging from technology set up to studying moose.